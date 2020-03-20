• A report was received at 5:17 p.m. Thursday of a lottery machine break-in at a business on W. 30th St.
• A report was received at 10:18 p.m. Thursday of a domestic incident on Green St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:21 p.m. Thursday of vandalism to a vehicle at a business off of Alumax Rd.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 3:55 a.m. Friday of a fire call off of 310th St. near Gayville.
