The Arts South Dakota Artist Emergency Relief Fund provides short-term financial support for individual artists, culture bearers and creative workers within South Dakota who have been impacted by an emergency. Rapid response funds of $500-$1,000 are available to those who meet the criteria and qualifications, as funds are available. Funds do not need to be repaid.

Applications will be accepted beginning April 4.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.