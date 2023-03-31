The Arts South Dakota Artist Emergency Relief Fund provides short-term financial support for individual artists, culture bearers and creative workers within South Dakota who have been impacted by an emergency. Rapid response funds of $500-$1,000 are available to those who meet the criteria and qualifications, as funds are available. Funds do not need to be repaid.
Applications will be accepted beginning April 4.
“Inspiring creative work takes place all across South Dakota, positively impacting our communities,” said Arts South Dakota chair Stacy Braun. “However, many of these self-employed artists and performers lack support structures like paid sick leave or access to stopgap funding–the Arts South Dakota Artist Relief Fund provides important emergency funding to these creatives to help keep their careers and creative businesses moving forward in challenging times.”
This emergency funding has no stipulation for usage but is typically used for basic necessities such as housing, utilities, childcare, groceries, and medical costs including mental healthcare as well as replacing stolen or damaged supplies.
Due to limited funding, the relief fund will be open for seven weeks, after which eligible artists will be chosen based on lottery, prioritizing rural and native nations artists. Vetting of applicant eligibility will take place via a committee.
Funding for this round of the Arts South Dakota Artist Emergency Relief Fund is provided by a grant from the South Dakota Arts Council.
For more information, criteria and to apply for the Arts South Dakota Artist Emergency Relief Fund, visit www.ArtsSouthDakota.org.
