During its regular meeting Monday, the Yankton City Commission is set to discuss a price hike for both day passes and season passes at the Huether Family Aquatics Center for 2022. What’s proposed is a 2% to the nearest dollar to help offset expenses.
Additionally, the board will discuss a conditional-use permit, a rezoning request, a base salary adjustment and step plan for non-union city employees, a funding request from Yankton Area Arts and the purchase of two vehicles.
Though this marks the commission’s second meeting of the month, no work session has been set for Monday due to the city’s recent work on strategic planning.
The Yankton City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at RTEC.
