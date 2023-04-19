Yankton County Burn Ban Lifted For Wednesday

Following the rain much of Yankton County received overnight, the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management (YCOEM) has lifted its temporary burn ban for Wednesday.
Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 65F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: April 19, 2023 @ 10:45 am
Following the rain much of Yankton County received overnight, the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management (YCOEM) has lifted its temporary burn ban for Wednesday.
However, the situation may not last long.
“(Thursday’s) forecast goes back to a Very High Fire Danger (category) due to the winds drying fuels,” the YCOEM said in an email. “If you choose to burn, use caution. Remember that all fires need to be out by dark. If you are burning large tree piles, they will smolder for weeks.”
The Yankton airport received .49 of rain overnight, which includes some pea- to dime-size hail.
Thursday’s forecast calls for cooler temperatures with strong wind, but there is also a chance of rain.
You are asked to stay posted on the latest weather conditions if you plan on doing any outdoor burning.
