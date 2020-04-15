Early voting in Yankton County will begin this Friday, April 17, for the June 2020 Primary Election.
Residents do not need to make an appointment. Early voting will take place in the Commission Room at the Yankton County Government Center. Social distancing guidelines will be used with spacing of six feet between individuals and no more than 10 people in the Commission Room at one time.
Voters are encouraged to request their ballots by mail. The address at the Auditor’s Office is 321 W. Third St., Suite 100, Yankton, SD, 57078. Call Yankton County Patty Hojem at (605) 260-4436 for further information.
Do not come to the Government Center if you are feeling ill or have any symptoms of COVID-19.
