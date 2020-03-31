Tuesday’s deadline brought last-minute filings for state and county offices across South Dakota, including District 18 (Yankton County) for the Legislature and at the Yankton County level.
In District 18, the Senate race features Republican Jean Hunhoff and Democrat Jay Williams, both of Yankton. The incumbent, Democrat Craig Kennedy, has chosen not to run for re-election. Hunhoff currently serves in the House.
The House race features Democrats Ryan Cwach and Carol Williams and Republican Mike Stevens, all of Yankton. Cwach currently serves in the House, while Stevens has formerly served in the Legislature.
In the Yankton County races, the at-large county commission field includes Republicans Bruce Jensen, Don Kettering, Wanda Howey-Fox and Ward Youngblom, all of Yankton, and Democrat Bob Gleich of Yankton.
Kettering currently serves on the commission, while Jensen formerly served on the board.
The candidates filing for the other Yankton County offices are: County Treasurer: Republican Patricia Vavra of Yankton; State’s Attorney: Rob Klimisch of Yankton; and County Coroner: Republican Arica Nickles, Yankton.
The South Dakota Secretary of State’s website listed the following candidates as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the filing deadline for party candidates. Petitions can still be accepted if they were sent by registered mail and postmarked by the filing deadline.
Independent candidates can also file for office and go straight to the general election.
———
• DISTRICT 16 (Union and Lincoln counties): State Senator: Republican Jim Bolin of Canton; State Representative: Republicans David Anderson of Hudson, Kevin Jensen of Canton and William “Bill” Shorma of Dakota Dunes.
Bolin currently serves in the Senate, while Anderson and Jensen currently serve in the House. Shorma formerly served in the Legislature.
• DISTRICT 17 (Clay and Turner counties): State Senator: Republicans Art Rusch of Vermillion and Nancy Rasmussen of Hurley, Democrat Codylee Riedmann of Vermillion; State Representative: Republicans Charles Kludt of Viborg, Dan Werner of Dolton, Richard Vasgaard of Centerville, and Sydney Davis of Burbank; Democrats Al Leber of Vermillion and Michelle Maloney of Vermillion;
Rusch currently serves in the Senate, while Rasmussen and Democrat Ray Ring of Vermillion currently serve in the House.
• DISTRICT 19 (Douglas, Hutchinson, Hanson and McCook counties and part of Bon Homme County): State Senator: Republican Kyle Schoenfish of Scotland; State Representative: Republicans Jessica Bahmuller of Alexandria and Marty Overweg of New Holland
Former senator Stace Nelson (R-Fulton) resigned from office, and Schoenfish, who had been serving in the House, was appointed to the Senate vacancy. In turn, Overweg was appointed to fill the House seat formerly held by Schoenfish.
• DISTRICT 21 (Charles Mix, Gregory and Tripp counties and part of Bon Homme County): State Senator: Republicans Lee Qualm of Platte and Erin Tobin of Winner; State Representative: Republicans Caleb Finck of Tripp and Rocky Blare of Ideal and Democrat Jessica Hegge of Platte
Blare currently serves in the Senate, while Qualm and Finck currently serve in the House.
The following is a rundown of listed candidates for county offices and water districts:
• BON HOMME: County Treasurer: Republicans Jenn Knoll of Springfield and Brad Kopp of Tyndall; State’s Attorney: Republican Lisa Rothschadl of Tyndall; County Commission — District 2: Democrat Bruce Voigt of Avon and Republicans Ed Van Gerpen of Avon and Shon Whitwood of Scotland; District 4: Republican Jason Kokes of Tabor and Democrat Terry Sestak of Tabor
• CHARLES MIX: County Treasurer: Republican Karol Kniffen of Wagner; State’s Attorney: Republican Steven Cotton of Wagner and Pamela Hein of Lake Andes; County Coroner: Republican Chad Peters of Wagner: County Commission, District 2: Republicans Neil Von Eschen of Wagner and Colin Soukup of Wagner
• CLAY: County Treasurer: Republican Rhonda Howe of Wakonda; State’s Attorney: Republican Alexis Tracy of Vermillion; County Commission (at large): Democrats Cynthia Aden of Vermillion, Elizabeth “Betty” Smith of Vermillion, Mark Winegar of Vermillion, Richard Hammond of Vermillion, Republican Travis Mockler of Centerville; and Independent Glenn Pulse of Vermillion;
• DOUGLAS: County Treasurer: Republican Julie Brenner of Delmont; State’s Attorney: Republican Craig Parkhurst of Armour; County Commission, District 4: Republicans Ivan Lau of Armour, Joel Meyer of Armour and Nathan Ymker of Armour
• HUTCHINSON: County Treasurer: Republican Tamara Miller of Olivet; State’s Attorney: Republican Glenn Roth of Freeman; County Coroner: Republican John Milton Friman of Tripp County Commission — District 2, Republican Steven Friesen of Freeman; District 3, Republican Michael Alvin Wolf, Parkston; District 4: Republican Bradley John Henke of Parkston
• TURNER: County Treasurer: Republican Julie Edelman Hartmann of Viborg; State’s Attorney, Katelynn Hoffman, Parker; County Coroner: Republican James Jones of Parker; County Commission, District 2: Republican Lyle VanHove of Parker; District 4, Democrat Mick Miller of Viborg
• UNION: County Treasurer: Republican Myron Hertel of Elk Point; State’s Attorney: Republican Jerry Miller of Burbank; County Commission: District 2, Republican Michael Dailey of Jefferson; District 4, Republican Kevin Joffer, Elk Point
• JAMES RIVER WATER DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT: Leroy Braun of Mellette and Robert Roeber of Redfield for District 4; Dan Koupal of Mitchell for District 6; Dan Klimisch of Yankton for District 8
• SOUTH CENTRAL WATER DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT: Joseph Dvorak of Pickstown for District 4; Richard Jones of Tyndall for District 6; and Gregory Powell of Chamberlain for District 2
• VERMILLION BASIN WATER DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT: Sarah Chadima of Vermillion for District 2; Wayne Davey of Hurley for District 4
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.