The following marriage licenses were issued by Yankton County during December 2021:
Jacob Monclova, 33, and Allison Havrilek, 35, both of Scotland, married Dec. 2, 2021.
Steven Bray, 23, and Kacie Cox, 22, both of Vermillion, married Dec. 4, 2021.
Timothy Caba, 50, and Shawna Hatch, 49, both of Yankton, married Dec. 4, 2021.
Neil Mancktelow, 30, and Holly Kathol, 30, both of Hartington, Neb., married Dec. 4, 2021.
Jerel Woodruff, 39, and Nicole Ferdig, 39, both of Hawarden, Iowa, married Dec. 4, 2021.
Daniel Wheeler, 57, and Teresa Stori, 55, both of Yankton, married Dec. 28, 2021.
Matthew Pavel, 29, and Jenna Rembold, 28, both of Yankton, married Dec. 31, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.