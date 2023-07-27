The exhibit “Art in the Eye of the Beholder,” featuring works by Paul Harens of Yankton, will be on display Aug. 1-Sept. 23 at the Bede Art Gallery, located on Mount Marty University’s campus, 1105 West 8th Street, Yankton.
A reception & gallery talk are slated for Sept. 21 from 2-4 p.m.
