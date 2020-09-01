The Crossing

NIOBRARA, Neb. — The last time he saw the Mormon Canal Bridge, Jody Stark witnessed a bomb cyclone destroy the structure and send it rolling down the Niobrara River.
The March 2019 flood devastated most of Nebraska. In the north-central part of the state, Spencer Dam breached and sent the flooded river and ice jams crashing into Niobrara.
As the Niobrara mayor, Stark saw the lost bridge as more than a minor inconvenience for his 370 townspeople. Residents to the west saw their normal five-minute commute into town — or for farmer and ranchers, work with their livestock and crops — turn into a 45-minute detour.
In addition, the loss of the Mormon Canal Bridge — and damage to the neighboring Niobrara River bridge — shut down Nebraska Highway 12, a major travel artery through the state’s northeast region.
But Tuesday, Stark and others — including Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts — celebrated the re-opening of the Mormon Canal Bridge and full access to Highway 12.
“When you think back 18 months, to that March day, I don’t think any of us in the community (at first) fully realized or comprehended the damage and the destruction that this flood caused,” Stark said.
Niobrara lost retail business and tourism, and the closed highway affected families, the school and churches. In addition, travelers were forced to take 80-mile detours to reach nearby Niobrara State Park.
Ricketts visited the disaster area and heard from residents. The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) installed temporary bridges, allowing one-way traffic with stop lights on Highway 12.
In the meantime, Niobrarans pressed state and federal lawmakers on the need for permanently reopening Highway 12.
On Tuesday, the residents’ wait came to an end. The Mormon Canal Bridge, slated for a Nov. 1 completion, instead opened two months early with a short dedication ceremony.
“We’ve come a long way in the last 18 months, and … it shows how important this bridge is to the community and surrounding area,” Stark said.
At Tuesday’s program, Ricketts recalled the massive challenges facing the state after the March 13, 2019, flooding. The day started with a snowstorm in the Panhandle, moved across the state and turned into rain falling on top of frozen ground, creating one of the most widespread natural disasters in state history.
In the aftermath, 3,300 miles of the state highways were closed. Nebraska sustained $200 million of damage to its state highways and another $153 million of damage to local roadways.
Still, Ricketts said he wasn’t totally prepared for the devastation when he visited Niobrara and the surrounding area.
“I can still remember seeing that video of the Mormon Canal Bridge floating downstream. It was just unbelievable,” he said. “And then coming here (to Niobrara) afterward and hearing the stories. Many people talked about the long commute and the hardship that this disaster brought to this community.”
During Tuesday’s program, NDOT Director Kyle Schneweis recalled spending an afternoon with Niobrarans during a community meeting shortly after the flooding. He was struck by the number of personal stories and the residents’ passion for reopening the highway.
“It was one of the more memorable moments during my time in this office, to hear about the hardships that the lack of a bridge was bringing,” he said.
At Tuesday’s program, Ricketts commended NDOT officials, Hawkins Constructions and others who pushed to complete a temporary bridge in August 2019, just in time for the start of classes in the Niobrara schools.
And little more than a year later, the permanent bridge is in place, Ricketts said. “We saw that great Nebraska spirit, that resilience and determination where people jumped in and started fixing and rebuilding bigger and better than before,” he said.
In the midst of a pandemic, the total re-opening of Highway 12 offers a cause for celebration, Ricketts said. He noted Niobrara business owners have mostly chosen to remain on their site or relocate within the town.
“The folks in Niobrara can start getting back to a more normal life in this age of COVID, which is a little different than we thought it might be,” he said.
During his remarks, NDOT District Engineer Kevin Domogalla praised Niobrarans for their grit throughout the entire ordeal.
“The perseverance of the community really inspired the rest of the (construction) team to go ahead and push harder and faster to get the work done and to beat the goals that were set,” he said. “We did beat the goal for opening the temporary bridge and exceeded the goal of opening the permanent bridge.”
Domogalla spoke afterwards with the Press & Dakotan, expressing his pleasure with seeing the bridges and highway come to fruition.
“This is awesome. It’s one of the biggest jobs we have ever done,” he said. “When you start off, you never know how it’s going to run with our contractors. We got finished up, and it’s great.”
However, the rebuilding process took the massive effort of people working behind the scenes from design to construction, he said.
“It took a really big effort on their part to get everything pulled together and to get things open 18 months later,” he said.
The entire Highway 12 reconstruction west of Niobrara represented one of the largest NDOT projects for a localized issue, Domogalla said. Just assessing the problems alone carried challenges, such as working in water and determining how to build temporary bridges.
The Highway 12 project came at the same time as numerous other flood-related demands in the district, Domogalla said. He credited a great team effort as personnel and resources were stretched thin.
“Everything was priority one. Over half of the highways in our district were closed at one time during the storm,” he said. “It was just a matter of looking at everything and separating it into different teams on each segment.”
However, Tuesday’s ceremony and reopening for traffic made it all worth it, Domogalla said. “It’s great seeing the traffic back on that new highway and the new bridge. It’s been so long since we’ve been able to see that,” he said.
Chris Hawkins, representing Hawkins Construction, said his company’s relationships in the industry helped secure parties at a time when that was difficult — especially given the scope and unique features of the project.
“We worked with contractors from five states who built three bridges and then took two of them out,” he said.
District 40 State Sen. Tim Gragert of Creighton, Nebraska, attended Tuesday’s program. He told the Press & Dakotan that he saw the lift in travelers’ spirits with the temporary bridge and now with the permanent structure.
“For northeast Nebraska, this is a scenic highway,” he said. “People go through here to Niobrara State Park. It’s really nice to have this bridge open.”
After Tuesday’s program, Stark noted the major economic losses when the bridges and highway were shut down.
“Any dollars spent here make a huge impact. When the bridge was destroyed, our local economy felt it,” he said. “I hope it opens things up and we have a lot more people coming through.”
However, he already sees a positive turnaround and commended all those who made the completed bridges and highway a reality, including local residents who pulled together and are now holding a community celebration this weekend.
Tuesday’s program marked a major milestone and hopefully the first of many good things to come, Stark said.
“It’s a big day for us, bringing this community back together and opening it up,” he said. “It’s been a long road and rebuilding process.”
