A Moving Experience

The Catholic priests in eastern South Dakota are on the move, with major changes unlike any seen for the Yankton region.
Bishop Donald DeGrood of the Sioux Falls Diocese recently announced the reassignments, with most taking effect July 1. The diocese includes more than 120,000 baptized members living in South Dakota east of the Missouri River.
The bishop normally announces new priest assignments in the spring, but this year’s large number of changes is far more than most years, according to the Rev. Tom Anderson of St. Benedict Church in Yankton.
“There’s the old advice to watch for the moving vans this time of year, with the priests headed to their new parishes,” he said. “But this is unlike anything we’ve seen, at least in recent years. I would guess about 40% of the priests (in the diocese) are moving to new assignments. Here in Yankton, we’ll make the move sooner than July 1.”
Starting next month, the two Yankton parishes will be served by one pastor and two associate pastors. An additional priest will serve Mount Marty University and Sacred Heart Monastery.
The two Yankton parishes have nearly 2,000 families total, Sacred Heart with 1,108 households and St. Benedict with 809.
In addition, a group of area parishes — Tabor, Lesterville/Sigel, Scotland and St. Boniface (Idylwilde/Mayfield) — will be linked. The parishes will still operate but with one pastor and available assistant pastors.
Also, St. Thomas More (the Newman Center) at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion will receive a new priest director.
The diocese implemented a 2014 pastoral plan, which dealt with priest shortages and shifting needs among parishes. In a letter to the diocese, DeGrood said his reassignments sought to reflect changing demographics and needs.
“I want to try to do what we reasonably can to ensure priestly ministry in rural areas as well as in larger cities as best we can,” he said in a letter to the diocese.
The bishop’s reassignments and linkage continues the 2014 pastoral plan, Chancellor Matt Althoff said. “Some of those changes have already been made, and these reassignments are letting us catch up on the plan,” the Yankton native added.
The upcoming changes continue the shift from one pastor per parish to a team ministry, with one priest and assistant(s) serving multiple churches, Anderson said.
“This was already implemented in Mitchell last year and will also be undertaken in Aberdeen this year,” he said. “I wouldn’t be surprised to see the same thing in other communities with two parishes.
Anderson emphasized one thing the upcoming changes aren’t meant to produce.
“Churches aren’t closing or merging. In Yankton, we’ll still have both parishes,” he said. “In some places, we’ll gain greater efficiencies. We may have the same (guest speaker) at one site rather than repeat it for two locations.”
MAKING THE CHANGE
Currently, Anderson serves St. Benedict Church while the Rev. Larry Regynski serves Sacred Heart Church, the other Yankton parish. Regynski has been reassigned to Holy Trinity Church in Huron.
With the restructuring, Anderson will serve as pastor for both Yankton parishes. In that role, he will continue his priestly functions but also take over administration of both churches as well as the Sacred Heart Schools (both elementary and middle school sites).
Anderson will be assisted by a two associate pastors, known as “parochial vicars.” The Revs. Robert Wullweber and Bob Lacey, both formerly at Sacred Heart Church, will return to Yankton starting April 12.
“I’ll be the ‘decision maker,’ but that doesn’t mean I’m more important than the other priests,” Anderson said. “I’ll still perform my pastoral and teaching ministry, but I’ll be taking on the administration. I’ll miss some of the things that I’ve been doing, but it frees up the other two priests to focus on their ministries.”
As a team, Anderson will work with Lacey and Wullweber on things such as Mass times, responsibilities, filling in for one another if needed because of absences, and the overall plan for the new arrangement.
In another part of the transition, the Rev. Grant Lacey — cousin of the one priest — will serve as director of campus ministry at Mount Marty University and Sacred Heart Monastery.
Father Grant Lacey will conduct his own ministry apart from Anderson and the parishes. However, he will factor into the priests’ living arrangements.
“We have four priests and two rectories (houses),” Anderson said. “The arrangement for the priests could be two and two at each house. Or the three parish priests could live together and Father Grant would be separate. We’re working on those decisions.”
Father Grant Lacey’s assignment to MMU represents a change from recent years when a member of a religious order filled the position, Anderson said. The same person also celebrated Mass and performed other ministries for the Benedictine Sisters at Sacred Heart Monastery.
DeGrood’s assignment of a diocesan priest to those roles marks a commitment, Anderson added. “This represents a closer collaboration between the Benedictines and the diocese,” he said.
DeGrood is also making a statement in appointing a priest to the Catholic college, Anderson said.
“The bishop sees something important in this,” the priest said. “He sees the value of youth, who are our future, and also the importance of Catholic education and religious communities. He feels an obligation to do more with them, and he has made it a priority.”
The upcoming changes will also affect area parishes.
The Rev. Mark Lichter, who currently serves as pastor at Tabor and Lesterville/Sigel, will also assume Scotland as well as St. Boniface (Idylwilde/Mayfield) parishes. The Rev. Randy Phillips, who currently serves Scotland and St. Boniface, has been reassigned as pastor of the Faulkton and Polo parishes.
“Father Lichter has been learning from Father Phillips about some of unique things about the parish,” Althoff said.
Another linkage involves the Salem, Montrose, Hartford and Humboldt parishes.
In a letter to the diocese, DeGrood said both linkages will be served by retired priests who have offered to celebrate Sunday Masses. However, those linkages will likely find Mass times and locations undergoing further study and may need to be changed, he said.
DeGrood noted the difficulties that parishes may face if they don’t have a priest living onsite. However, he added he’s implementing the model of shared life for priests where possible.
Another regional change involves the St. Thomas More Newman Center at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. The Rev. Kristopher Cowles will come to the position, replacing the Rev. Steven Jones, who will become pastor of the Salem and Montrose parishes.
REASONS FOR CHANGE
A major reason for the change is the number of priests available to serves parishes, Althoff said.
“During the last 10 years, we ordained an average of two priests a year,” he said. “Many (of our current) priests are now in their 50s and 60s, and they are looking at retirement. When you look over the next five years, the bishop is projecting 2.7 retirements a year.”
The numbers dictated a need to look at the short- and long-term future, Althoff said.
“We currently aren’t ordaining enough priests to fill those retirements,” he said. “And we aren’t guaranteed that all those men (in the seminary) will become a priest.”
Besides adjusting for the number of priests, the team ministry meets the changing demographics of eastern South Dakota, Althoff said. In addition, the bishop also sought to match the priests’ new assignments with their training and skills.
The associate pastors not only perform their regular duties but can gain the knowledge and skills to eventually take on more responsibilities, Althoff said.
Also, DeGrood wants to provide priests with the ability to share parish responsibilities and to live and work communally, Althoff said. In that way, priests aren’t nearly as likely to experience isolation and burnout.
“I think you’ll find Bishop DeGrood has, from Day 1, been attentive to the priests,” the chancellor said. “Without healthy, happy and holy priests, there won’t be healthy, happy and holy parishes.”
The Yankton area has already offered those kinds of shared experience for years as priests gather regularly for meals and fellowship, Althoff said.
“This (new arrangement) also offers shared prayer times and accountability to one another,” he said.
Anderson has served at St. Benedict for nine months, and he agrees with the importance of priests living and working as a team where possible.
“Community life is healthy for us. This offers a big benefit to the priests because we love our chances to get together,” heh said. “We turn to each other during the rough times and get advice, which helps us grow to become better and holier men.”
Althoff asked the faithful for their cooperation and flexibility in implementing the changes. “We’re family, and with any changes within families, we need a lot of give and take,” he said.
Anderson expressed great optimism for the future of the local parishes. He noted the two churches will now have three priests.
“Yankton has a large Catholic community. We have two parishes, the schools and the hospital. Things work best when all of us work together,” he said. “There’s great potential for our future.”
However, that requires the willingness to change, Anderson said.
“This isn’t the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s. We need to operate differently, too,” he said. “We need to adapt to the changing reality of our lives. Yankton has a strong Catholic background with a passion, energy and faith. I expect it will stay that way in the future.”
Catholics need to draw on their faith in preparing for the future, Anderson said.
“We mustn’t be afraid. Jesus Christ is always with us,” he said. “It’s early, but we want to reassure people that all will be OK. There will likely be more decisions, but we can pray and move through it with God’s grace. It’ll be a great transition for all of us.”
