WAKONDA — Wakonda Heritage Manor Avera has received a 5-Star facility from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
“This would not be possible without the dedicated efforts of you, your leadership team and all of your staff,” said Doug Ekeren of Avera Health in a letter to Wakonda administrator Robin Stockland. “This rating will help you earn the confidence of your residents and their loved ones — something we know is crucial as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and battle some of the negative perceptions that it has created” of care facilities.
Other area facilities receiving 5-star rating CMS awards include
• Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton;
• Platte Care Center Avera, Platte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.