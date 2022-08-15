Rainfall
After enduring months of drought and heat, Yankton received perhaps its single biggest day of rain in more than three years Monday.

The city had officially received 3.13 inches of rain as of 2 p.m., with additional rainfall lifting the unofficial total to 3.31. That shatters the record of 1.95 inches received in 1923. It may also have marked the biggest rainfall total since the 2019 bomb cyclone, when Yankton recorded 2.79 inches on March 13 of that year.

