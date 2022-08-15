After enduring months of drought and heat, Yankton received perhaps its single biggest day of rain in more than three years Monday.
The city had officially received 3.13 inches of rain as of 2 p.m., with additional rainfall lifting the unofficial total to 3.31. That shatters the record of 1.95 inches received in 1923. It may also have marked the biggest rainfall total since the 2019 bomb cyclone, when Yankton recorded 2.79 inches on March 13 of that year.
The unofficial rainfall total represented nearly one-third of the rain the city had received so far this year prior to Monday.
There were reports of slightly heavier rain in the Lewis & Clark Lake area west of Yankton, while the Yankton airport showed a total of 2.87 as of 6 p.m. Monday.
The increase in humidity and moisture brought a lot of cloud cover over the weekend, with Yankton seeing a high temperature of 81 Saturday and 75 Sunday after posting readings of 97 degrees both Thursday and Friday. Monday’s high reading was 66 degrees.
The Yankton County Commission is scheduled to discuss the implementation of a fire ban tonight (Tuesday) at its meeting. There was no word at press time if that situation has been changed.
More rainfall is possible today, with chances of rain returning Thursday and Friday.
