PIERRE — On July 1, 2023, South Dakota’s tax rate will decrease from 4.5% to 4.2%. Gov. Kristi Noem and the Department of Revenue are working to account for the three-tenth percent sales tax decrease created by House Bill 1137.
“We are excited to provide this tax relief for the people of South Dakota and will work to deliver a permanent tax cut in the future,” said Noem. “
The state tax rates affected by the changes are:
• Excise tax on farm machinery and farm attachment units;
• Amusement device tax; and,
• Motor vehicle gross receipts tax.
“It is our intent to make this transition as easy as possible for those reporting taxes,” said Department of Revenue Secretary Michael Houdyshell.
HB 1137 includes a sunset clause which repeals the rate reduction effective June 30, 2027.
