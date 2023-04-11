PIERRE — On July 1, 2023, South Dakota’s tax rate will decrease from 4.5% to 4.2%. Gov. Kristi Noem and the Department of Revenue are working to account for the three-tenth percent sales tax decrease created by House Bill 1137.

“We are excited to provide this tax relief for the people of South Dakota and will work to deliver a permanent tax cut in the future,” said Noem. “

