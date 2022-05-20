The Yankton Community Library Foundation and the Mead Cultural Education Center are excited to sponsor the ninth annual Historic Cemetery Walk on Wednesday, June 8.
This year’s tour will feature the following famous Yanktonites: businessman Downer Tenney Bramble; drug store operator Dr. Frederick Adolph Brecht and his wife Elizabeth (Jungermann); landowners Charles and Catherine (Hoffman) Cook; Governor (and later Mayor) Andrew Faulk; and Dakota Territorial Legislator Ephraim Miner.
Tickets will be available beginning Monday, May 23 at the Yankton Community Library, 515 Walnut Street. Those interested are encouraged to buy their tickets early, as spaces are limited.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
