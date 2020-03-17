New COVID-19 Case Found In Knox County

A second case of COVID-19 has been detected in a Knox County resident in northeast Nebraska.
On Tuesday, the North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) was made aware of a positive COVID-19 case in its nine-county district, according to a news release.
The person is a man in his 30s and a resident in Knox County. He recently traveled to another state where there is community transmission of COVID-19. He is self-isolating at home.
“NCDHD has initiated contact investigations and have been rapidly assessing potential exposures to determine next steps,” the news release said.
“All identified close contacts will self-quarantine (stay home) and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.
At this time, the only known community exposure times — which are low risk — related to the case ae the following:
• Sunday, March 15th from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Country Market in Bloomfield, Nebraska
• Saturday, March 14th from 1-4 p.m. at Dollar General in Hooper, Nebraska
“At this time, general risk to the community remains low. However NCDHD encourages the community to self-monitor their symptoms,” the news release said. “Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you feel you are ill, please call your provider and follow their next steps.”
In a previous Knox County case, a 16-year-old boy from Crofton had been treated in the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) biocontainment unit. The teenager was discharged Monday after three negative tests for COVID-19.
In response to COVID-19, a number of northeast Nebraska school districts have canceled classes and shut down facilities. The length of the school closures range from one week at Wynot to four weeks at Ponca.
For more information and updates, visit online at ncdhdne.wordpress.com.
