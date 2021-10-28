CASES DISPOSED: OCT. 9-15, 2021
Michael Patrick Jones, 510 Douglas Ave. # 1, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Seat belt violation: $25.
Cynthia Barbachano, 1210 Broadway Ave. # 24, Yankton; Criminal entry of motor vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disorderly conduct; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft second degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; $496.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Tampering with vehicle – intend to damage/inconvenience; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Disorderly conduct; Recharged by complaint; Possession of alcohol by minor; Recharged by complaint; Petty theft second degree — $400 or less; Recharged by complaint; Criminal entry of motor vehicle; Recharged by information; Tampering with vehicle – intend damage/inconvenience; Recharged by information.
Benjamin Kenny, Omaha, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Melinda Schweitzberger, Moville, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
James Mark White II, 307 Locust St., Yankton; Disturbing the peace; $126.50; Exhibition driving; Recharged by complaint.
Yingchun Jiang, Omaha, Neb.; Over limit/unlawful possession of game fish; $83.50.
Jacob Desmet, Freeman; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Ashley Ann Decker, Centerville; Speeding in park; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Christian Garcia, 304 W. Third St. #2, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Ronald Joseph Cap, 901 Pearl St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Ryan Michael Heine, 4200 Alphonse Road, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Tyler James Almond, 2400 Douglas Ave. Lot 24, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Melanie Johnson, Gretna, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Kaye Vculek, 117½ W. Third St. Apt. 2, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50
Margaret Johnston, 2200 Green St. Apt. 1, Yankton; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Whitney Sawyer, 1920 Locust St. #208, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Hannah Elizabeth Nelin, Vermillion; Speeding on four-lane in rural areas; $97.50.
Cynthia Barbachano, 1210 Broadway Ave. #24, Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; Recharged by complaint; Purchase, receive, consume, possess tobacco under 21; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Dismissed by prosecutor; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Recharged by information.
Damien Muth, 903 W. 12th St., Yankton; Failure to yield from private driveway/alley; $126.50.
Bethany Jensen, 1111 E. 13th St., Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Duane Gerard Schurman, 113 Cedar St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
CASES DISPOSED: OCT. 16-22, 2021
Shelby Miller, Freeman; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Donald Hopkins, 705 W. 11th St., Yankton; Pet violations – animal at large dog/cat; $126.50.
Janelle Bridges, 100 E. Third St., Yankton; Driving under the influence – 1st offense; $956.50; Driving under the influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Jeremy Charles Brandt, 1202 Willow Dale Rd., Yankton; Speeding on four-lane in rural areas; $177.50; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Leon Jerome Heine, 1209 Lexie Lane, Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court.
Maste Delia Graygrass, Rosebud; Speeding on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Mackenzie Catherine Fairman, Papillion, Neb.; Speeding on four-lane in rural areas; $157.50.
Matthew Jacob Dominic Pavel, 805 Maple St., Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $78.50; Driving under the influence – 1st offense; $1,040.50; Driving under the influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Roselyn Flying Hawk, 1001 Memory Lane, Apt. A22, Yankton; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Resisting arrest; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information; Simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Resisting arrest; Recharged by information.
Leah Irons, 2200 Green St., Apt. 15, Yankton; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information.
Mark John Eckerman, 104 Case St., Yankton; Speeding on four-lane in rural areas; Recharged by complaint; Speeding on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Cynthia Elizabeth Brown, Volin; Seat belt violation; $25.
John Steven Cap, Scotland; Seat belt violation; $25.
Erika Ann Jensen, Irene; Possession of controlled substance in Schedules I or II; $504.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Probation for 2 years; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession of controlled substance in Schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment.
Janel Ferris, 1001 Memory Lane, Apt. 15, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Gregory A. Macke, Central City, Neb.; Conveyance removal requirements; $182.50.
Lanna Jean Lane, Volin; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Blake Bearstops, 802 E. 13th St., Apt. 15, Yankton; Intentional damage to property - $400-1,000; $945.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Interference with emergency communications; Dismissed by prosecutor; Intentional damage to property - $400-1,000; Recharged by information; Interference with emergency communications; Recharged by information.
Mark R. Blakely, Geddes; Litter from vehicle or transport it to rest area; $182.50; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $132.50.
Dawn Rachelle Williams, 116 Gregg St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Raymond Eugene Cordrey, Corsica; Seat belt violation; $25.
Andrew Steven Stainbrook, Parkston; License not in possession; $107.50.
David Thomas Bane; Omaha, Neb.; Over limit/unlawful possession of paddlefish; $328.50; License revoked for 1 year.
Samuel Kamp Carda, 1706 College St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Pejuta Waste Wi Never Misses A Shot, 1313 National St., Yankton; Accessory to a felony; $189.50; Jail sentence of 30 days; Probation for 3 years; Accessory to a felony; Recharged by information; Grand theft – more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Recharged by complaint; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Nicole Rae Pine, 301 Bunker Lane #6, Yankton; Parking/standing violation; $102.
Dakota McCloud, 1702 W. 31st St., Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Zane Maurice Steiner, Burbank; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50
