NWS Issues Air Quality Alert Into Weekend

The National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert continuing into the weekend because of Canadian wildfire smoke.
The alert covers eastern South Dakota and eastern Nebraska, including the Yankton region.
Smoke from wildfires located north of the Canadian border in Ontario and Manitoba into eastern South Dakota lingered across the area for much of Friday.
Wildfire smoke is expected to linger in the region Saturday and potentially Sunday. Some of this smoke could lead to minor reductions in visibility along with minor health issues.
Dense smoke may reduce the visibility between 1 and 3 miles at times, and visibility may locally fall below 1 mile at times. Rain moving through the area during the day may provide only a temporary improvement in visibility.
Due to the poor air quality, sensitive groups such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. The general public should also limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
For northeast Nebraska, wildfire smoke will cause degraded air quality, with periods of unhealthy air quality expected. Generally, the air quality will be the worst in northern parts of the Husker State and neighboring areas.
Those with health conditions sensitive to air quality should reduce prolonged outdoor activity. During times of unhealthy air quality, those sensitive to air quality should consider moving indoors or altering plans to reduce exposure to the smoky air.
Others may want to consider the impacts of the expected poor air quality when planning and participating in outdoor activities and adjust as necessary, especially during periods of unhealthy air quality.
For the most recent update on air quality across the region, visit airnow.gov and local health department web pages.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.