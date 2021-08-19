The Nebraska Indian Community College (NICC) has been notified by a letter from the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) that the NICC meets all Accreditation criteria for granting online degrees. HLC’s Institutional Actions Council (IAC) has also approved the college’s request to offer distance education courses, programs and online classes.
The 2021 HLC team conducted a comprehensive visit with one Accreditation Officer on site at the NICC’s campuses, and three HLC team members participating in virtual meetings. HLC’s meetings were held with NICC employees, students and board members.
Among other higher education initiatives the NICC was commended by the HLC for upgrading wireless infrastructure and enhancing WIFI access to its students. NICC student connectivity has been increased by the college issuing laptop computers and providing free internet service to areas that are within seven miles of Santee, Macy, Walthill, Rosalie and Pender, Nebraska.
