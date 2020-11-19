100 Years Ago
Saturday, November 20, 1920
• Work has started pouring concrete for the street-level roof of the city comfort station at the corner of Third and Walnut.
• The ferryboat B.A. Douglas steamed up today — or came as near steaming as a gasoline boat can – to do ferry duty between Yankton and Nebraska as long as the river stays open.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, November 20, 1945
• Yankton’s board of city commissioners went on record last night at its weekly meeting, favoring a 60-foot dam across the Missouri river west of here at Gavin’s Point, and protesting against any attempted reduction in the height of the dam.
• Voting was light during the morning hours in today’s special bond election here today, on the question of a swimming pool, a roundup of polling places during the noon hour showed, but with heavier balloting likely during the afternoon the total was expected to be considerably larger than that cast in the airport bond elections two years ago.
50 Years Ago
Friday, November 20, 1970
• The new city dog pound was recently completed and put into operation at the southwest corner of the fenced-in primary sewage treatment plant at 700 East Levee St. The present facility is designed to house up to 15 dogs, and the expansion could be made to take care of 30 dogs. The building is provided with sewer drain, light, water and heat.
• Dual senior strobe lights similar to the lights used on airplanes have been installed on one of the Yankton Police Department’s squad car, to make the police cars more visible, according to Police Chief James Simms.
25 Years Ago
Monday, November 20, 1995
• Sure, it wasn’t the title they wanted to win, but the Yankton Gazelles still took a measure of satisfaction home from the State AA basketball tournament with their 47-34 win over Spearfish Saturday for the tourney’s consolation championship.
• South Dakota is one of 30 states across the nation that spends more federal money than it sends to Washington in taxes, a recent study shows. The U.S. government spent $825 million more in this state last year than the state’s taxpayers sent back to the federal treasury, a Harvard University study found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.