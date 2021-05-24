Activities Planned For Aquatic Center Opening

Yankton’s Huether Family Aquatics Center is set to throw open the gates to the public over Memorial Day weekend. With that opening will come plenty of fanfare, recognition of those who made the project a possibility and methodical monitoring to wring out any issues that may arise in the operation of the new facility.
Yankton Parks & Recreation Director Todd Larson told the Press & Dakotan that the aquatics center will be a hive of non-construction activity throughout this week.
“We’ll have a lot of staff on site out at the aquatics center doing some lifeguard training and starting to set up the ticket windows and the point-of-sale systems for selling passes and getting people’s picture taken,” he said.
He added that people can even start showing up in person to get their passes this week.
On-site sales and pickup will be available at the following times:
• Tuesday, May 25 — 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Wednesday, May 26 — 3-7 p.m.
• Thursday, May 27 — 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
In addition to the Thursday pass sales and pickup, an open house of the facility will also be available Thursday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. to the general public, whether or not they’re buying passes.
“They can come out, take a self-guided tour and walk around,” he said. “We have staff on site, so if they have any questions, we can answer them at that time.”
According to a press release from the Parks Department, the aquatics center parking lot will remain closed to the public through May 28 to facilitate striping and other finishing touches to the lot.
Larson said that other entities will also be on hand to familiarize themselves with the new facility.
“We’ll also be working with the Boys & Girls Club getting them on site and their staff to walk through the facility and see where entry takes place, locker rooms, bathrooms and green space, and how they can utilize it when they bring their summer clientele over the summer,” he said.
On Saturday, the formal opening events begin with a ribbon cutting with the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce and the accomplishment of a number of “firsts” that had been used to raise money for the Guppy Grant. Additionally, the classes that fundraised the most for Dive In Yankton’s penny drive during the fundraising phase— the Fourth Grade class from Stewart Elementary and the Eighth Grade class from Yankton Middle School — will have a private pool party from 1-4 p.m. Saturday.
Following the Saturday events, Larson said the staff will meet to go over the day’s events.
“We’ll talk through what worked that day when we were open for regular operations during that pool party and what didn’t work, and what changes we need to see,” he said.
He said that this meeting will be repeated each day after operations cease for the day for at least the first week the facility is open.
Sunday will constitute a season-pass holder appreciation day from 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. where the pool will be open to anyone who has already purchased a season pass or who comes and purchases one that day.
Monday will be the big day when the Huether Family Aquatics Center opens at 6:30 a.m. for adult lap swimming and water walking in the lazy river, marking the first full day of operations. At 11:30 a.m., the aquatics center will open to the general public for open swim. The pool will close at 7:30 p.m. that evening.
