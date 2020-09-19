Yankton County reported another 10 COVID-19 infections in Saturday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health.
Also, the state recorded two more deaths to bring its toll to 200.
Yankton County has now seen double-digit daily infection increases in three of the last four days and eight times since Aug. 16. The county has 345 known cases to date. One new recovery was reported Saturday (256 overall). There are 85 active cases.
Here is a roundup from other area South Dakota counties:
• Bon Homme County — 1 new case (75 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (7), 1 new recovery (55), 19 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 3 new cases (139); 0 new hospitalizations (38), 2 new recoveries (120), 19 active cases;
• Clay County — 2 new cases (531), 1 new hospitalization (15), 3 new recoveries (466), 60 active cases;
• Douglas County — 7 new cases (57), 0 new hospitalizations (10), 0 new recoveries (35), 22 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 3 new cases (71), 0 new hospitalizations (8), 0 recoveries (53), 16 active cases;
• Turner County — 4 new cases (135), 0 new hospitalizations (6), 2 recoveries (99), 34 active cases;
• Union County — 8 new cases (349), 1 new hospitalization (25), 5 recoveries (295), 48 active cases.
Also, the University of South Dakota online portal reported 20 active cases Saturday (19 students, 1 staff), down five from Friday. There were 182 people in quarantine (-36), including 29 on campus (-7).
Late Friday, Mount Marty University reported 14 active cases (12 students, 2 staff), which was unchanged from Thursday.
South Dakota statistics for Saturday included:
• Total Cases — 18,444 (+369);
• Active Cases — 2,946 (+137);
• Recoveries — 15,298 (+230);
• Hospitalizations — 1,268 ever hospitalized (+22), 153 currently hospitalized (+15);
• Testing — 241,274 total tests (+2,808); 175,211 individuals tested (+1,517).
In Nebraska, 466 new infections were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services late Friday. No new deaths were reported, leaving the toll at 442.
Locally, Knox County recorded four new positive tests, giving it 129 to date, and Cedar County reported one new infection, its 74th.
Other Nebraska statistics from Friday included:
• Total Cases — 40,387 (+466);
• Active Cases — 9,436 (+211);
• Recoveries — 30,509 (+255);
• Hospitalizations — 2,194 ever hospitalized (+13), 185 currently hospitalized (-3);
• Testing — 420,291 (+3,423).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.