Judge Denies Effort To Quash Death Penalty In Laurel Murder Case

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A judge has denied a motion to quash the death penalty in the murder trial of a Laurel, Nebraska, man charged with four counts of first-degree murder.
Jason Jones faces the charges in the August 2022 shooting deaths of Michele Ebeling and Gene, Janet and Dana Twiford, all of Laurel.
Cedar County District Judge Bryan Meismer filed his ruling Thursday. He found that the defendant did not meet the threshold of finding the Nebraska death penalty unconstitutional and that the courts had previously addressed the issue.
Jones is scheduled for a May 22 arraignment.
His wife, Carrie Jones, faces one murder count for Gene Twiford’s death. Her attorney has filed a plea abatement seeking to dismiss all charges against her.
Carrie Jones is also scheduled for a May 22 court appearance.
This is a developing story. Follow the Press & Dakotan for updates online, on social media and in print.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.