Judge Denies Effort To Quash Death Penalty In Laurel Murder Case
HARTINGTON, Neb. — A judge has denied a motion to quash the death penalty in the murder trial of a Laurel, Nebraska, man charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

Jason Jones faces the charges in the August 2022 shooting deaths of Michele Ebeling and Gene, Janet and Dana Twiford, all of Laurel.

