As a high school teacher in Yankton for more than 20 years, Yankton County Chief Deputy State’s Attorney Debra Lillie said she saw firsthand what can happen to adolescents and young adults with a criminal record.
“Sometimes those kids just gave up,” Lillie told the Press & Dakotan. “Why bother trying to graduate? Why bother trying to go to a tech school, or get some type of certificate?
“Then they just throw in the towel.”
A criminal record can hurt a young person’s chances of getting an apartment and a job, she said. Even the commission of a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine and suspended jail time, results in a permanent criminal record.
“There’s a big push right now in the state to work with those (age) 18-25,” Lillie said. “A felony drug conviction can affect your ability to get financial aid. So, if you are planning on going to college and you have a felony drug conviction, there goes your chance for financial aid (and college) unless you can pay for it on your own, which most of them can’t.”
Thanks to a Yankton County diversion program specifically for young adults, Lillie has been able to offer those young people an alternative.
“If they are successful in diversion, the statute says that, if they avoid any new issues for a year and 30 days, then, upon motion of the state’s attorney, we can go ahead and expunge that,” she said.
For the last three years, Yankton County has been operating a Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative or (JDAI) through Yankton’s Boys & Girls Club, as well as a Truancy Diversion Program for parents who are having issues getting their children to school.
“(However,) it seemed like with JDAI, we were working with the juveniles, but then there were so many falling through the cracks because they were 18,” Lillie said. “Now, the idea is we’re going to be able to help everybody.”
JDAI and the truancy program include a component on education, including grades and attendance. But all three address mental health concerns and include options for, depending on the charges, counseling for alcohol or drugs.
The third component they would share, ideally, is community service but there have not been enough people on staff at the state’s attorney’s office to oversee that until now, she said.
At its last meeting, the Yankton County Commission approved a coordinator for the state’s attorney’s office that will work with diversion, including making arrangements for community service.
That decision coincided with many non-profits in the area losing access to inmate volunteers through the South Dakota Department of Corrections.
“So, for example, I know that The Center is losing help (of inmate volunteers). I know the Humane Society is always looking for help, and I’ve got contacts with the Foster Closet,” Lillie said. “We have all these local nonprofits and a lot of these 18- to 25-year-olds that are maybe still in high school but are too old to go to the JDAI program.”
The young adult program is only a year old, but so far, the recidivism rate for the 18- to 25-year-olds in diversion is pretty low, Lillie said.
“Most of those young adults are pretty motivated to not have an adult record,” she said. “They realize the implications.”
As a former teacher, Lillie said she appreciates these opportunities to work with the schools and with young people and their families.
“Some of the families that I work with truancy, I had the mom and dad as student,” she said. “And now, they have little ones.”
