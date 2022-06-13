Here are the activities for the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area this weekend:
THURSDAY, JUNE 16
• 9-11 a.m.: DAY CAMP — Ages 4-6 Pre-registration required at the Welcome Center or call 605-668-2985.
• 1-3 p.m.: DAY CAMP — Ages 7-10 Pre-registration required at the Welcome Center or call 605-668-2985.
FRIDAY, JUNE 17
• 10, 11 a.m., noon: ARCHERY — For ages 8 and up: Preregistration is required. Please call 605-668-2985 or sign up at the Lewis and Clark Welcome Center. Meet at Gavin’s Point Archery Range
• 9-11 a.m.: DAY CAMP — Ages 4-6: Pre-registration required at the Welcome Center or call 605-668-2985.
• 1-3 p.m.: DAY CAMP — Ages 7-10: Pre-registration required at the Welcome Center or call 605-668-2985.
• 7-8:30 p.m.: SCAVENGER HUNT and MOVIE — Meet at Chief White Crane Amphitheater
SATURDAY, JUNE 18
• 9-11 a.m.: FISHING — North Shore of Lake Yankton: Meet the naturalists for poles and free bait At Chief White Crane.
• 1-2:30 p.m.: FATHER’S DAY CARDS — Meet the naturalists at the Lewis and Clark Amphitheater.
• 7-8:30 p.m.: DUTCH OVEN COOKING — Come out for demonstrations and free samples at Lewis and Clark Amphitheatre.
SUNDAY, JUNE 19
Free Park Entrance and Free Fishing in honor of Father’s Day.
• 10:30 a.m.: NON-DENOMINATIONAL CHURCH SERVICE — Pierson Ranch Amphitheater
