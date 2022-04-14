The last several months, a committee comprised of several parents, community members, school staff and administration, have met multiple times with consultants regarding the elementary school facilities in the Yankton School District. A presentation was held at a special school board meeting on Feb. 28. The purpose of the meeting was to review the draft recommendations and seek public input.
The next public meeting will be a Community Wide Meeting to be held Tuesday, April 19, beginning at 6 p.m. in the YHS Theater. A presentation will be provided regarding the draft recommendations and additional public input will be taken.
A link is on the Yankton School District website titled “YSD Facilities Study.” You are welcome to visit this link at https://www.ysd.k12.sd.us.
As a result of this meeting, a quorum of school board members may be present. No action will be taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.