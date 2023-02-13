Jones' Attorney Argues Against Capital Punishment

HARTINGTON, Neb. — An attorney for a Laurel, Nebraska, man facing the death penalty if convicted of four murders last summer argued Monday that the Nebraska capital punishment is unconstitutional.
Jason Jones is charged with the August shooting deaths of four Laurel residents in two separate residences and then setting both homes on fire.
He faces four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson and four counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony.
The victims, all from Laurel, were Michele Ebeling, 53, in one house and Gene Twiford, 86; his wife, Janet Twiford, 85; and their daughter, Dana Twiford, 55, in the other residence.
Lincoln attorney Todd Lancaster with the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy represented Jones at Monday’s hearing in Cedar County District Court. Lancaster had filed a motion to quash sections of the Nebraska death penalty as unconstitutional.
Jones didn’t appear Monday in Cedar County District Court. He waived his right to an appearance and remains at a Lincoln facility recovering from medical conditions. Court records indicate he needs a wheelchair for movement.
The prosecution, led by Nebraska Assistant Attorney General Corey O’Brien, lodged a blanket objection to the motion to quash, along with objections to particular arguments.
District Judge Bryan Meismer instructed both sides to file briefs by March 17 for his consideration. At this point, Jones has not been arraigned on the charges.
Jones’ wife, Carrie Jones, has also been charged in the case. She faces one count of first-degree murder, one count of tampering with physical evidence and one count of accessory to a felony.
Carrie Jones is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Cedar County. The proceedings will determine if enough evidence exists to bind her over for trial.
