Vermillion School Board OKs $26M Bond Issue

VERMILLION — Monday night, the Vermillion School Board agreed it was time.
After receiving input from three recent public meetings and also from a special web page that provides detailed information and allows school district patrons to seek answers to questions, the board approved a resolution calling for an Oct. 5 election in which voters living within the school district will be asked to approve a $26 million bond issue to finance the construction of a new elementary school in Vermillion.
“One of the questions that people have been asking is, really, when will we make the decision to move forward?” Superintendent Damon Alvey told board members, “and before the board this evening is an abstract of the minutes with a proclamation to move forward with a $26 million bond for 30 years.”
School Board Vice President Tim Schwasinger, who was leading Monday’s meeting because President Doug Peterson was absent, read a major portion of the proclamation aloud to allow the public to be informed on what the board was considering.
The resolution was approved unanimously by the board.
“Just to note, since Doug is not able to be with us tonight, he and I did visit by phone and he said he is very much in favor and said that he saw no reason that he would not have voted positively for that,” Schwasinger said. “Thank you very much, and I anticipate a big ‘thank you’ from the community come Oct. 5.”
Earlier during Monday’s meeting, Alvey noted that three public hearings to discuss the bond issue with local citizens had recently been held.
“We appreciate people who have come out to ask questions and find out more about the project,” Schwasinger said. He added with some good news, so to speak, as he referred to comments he made at May’s school board meeting indicating that the bond issue may need to be total more than $26 million.
“A month ago at our meeting here, I talked about the fact that through the supply chain dynamics and the pandemic and everything that that has done to construction costs and everything that we were not sure that we could stick with our $26 million proposed amount,” he said. “What we have found since that time is that we can, indeed, stick with that $26 million amount.
The $26 million figure included in the resolution “is strong and fast. As a reminder, that is $160 per $100,000 assessed property value,” he said, describing the increase in real estate taxes that would come about should the bond issue be approved, “and that is static, whether that be agricultural land, commercial land or residential. We just want to be very transparent about that.”
It is exciting, Schwasinger said, that the school district has the financial flexibility to deal with possible higher-than-anticipated costs without placing a higher burden on taxpayers, should the bond issue be approved.
“That’s a credit to prior boards and the district, in general, being frugal all the time. That helps us do things like this in a very disciplined way,” he added. “The market for bonds — it’s a good time to borrow money if there is a good time to go into debt — it makes this very doable.”
Schwasinger added that there may not be much discussion about the bond issue during the summer months.
“As we get to August and we’re getting ready for the next school to start up, we will start with continued education to the public. If you need a refresher on any questions, you can go to vermillionschoolbond.com and look at that information. We appreciate you taking the time to check that out.”
Last April, the school board made it known that it would likely ask the public to approve an estimated $26 million bond issue to construct a new elementary school to replace the Jolley and Austin elementary schools.
“For several years, we’ve debated this topic in our facility plan,” said Schwasinger in April. He serves on the district’s Facilities Studies Committee that has been reviewing options regarding the two elementary school buildings.
“The conclusion of the committee has been that it is time to replace those two aging elementary buildings,” he said. “What we are proposing and the board will have to make this a formal proposition in months to come as we get through the education process with the community, but we would propose a $26 million bond issue over a 30-year time frame.”
“I’ll just add,” Jim Peterson, a member of the school board said Monday night, “that after the public meetings, everything has been positive. I’ve reached out to a few groups in town and it’s all been positive. I believe the web site is updated with the last couple of questions they’ve had, so if they go to vermillionschoolbond.com — it’s been updated.
“It’s a very good plan that’s been laid out and we just go from there,” he said.
