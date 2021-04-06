You have probably seen or heard of the game “Among Us.” Within the game are colorful crewmates that try to complete missions. Tweens and teens can pick up a kit from the Yankton Community Library to make a felt crewmate of their own.
The kit includes instructions, template and felt. This kit is for tweens and teens in sixth grade and above. An instructional video will be posted on Facebook and the YCL website on April 9. Pick up your kit today or call to reserve one.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.