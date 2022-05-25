Celli’s Giving Lemonade Stand will be back at Yankton’s Market at the Meridian, on May 28 from 9 a.m.-noon. Weather permitting, James Dean will also be at the farmers’ market, northeast corner of Second Street and Douglas Avenue.
This will be the last season for the Lemonade Stand. So come enjoy the refreshing lemonade and other treats Celli has, as she raises money for Heartland Humane Society this week.
Numerous other vendors will be on hand.
Artwork will also be available, weather permitting. It has been too windy for the artists to comfortably display their photographs and art, but forecasts are favorable for this weekend, so both Tammy Kuxhouse Photography and Pour & Pray will be back.
