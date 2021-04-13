• Shelby Hammitt, 26, Sioux Falls, was arrested Monday on a warrant for violation of probation.
• Samantha Olson, 25, Yankton, was arrested Monday for driving under the influence.
• Theodore Thornton Sr., 50, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a warrant for terroristic threats, first-degree false imprisonment and theft — unlawful taking ($0-$500).
• Preston Gilpin, 25, Santee, Neb., was booked on a federal hold for the U.S. Marshal Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.