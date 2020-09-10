100 Years Ago
Saturday, September 11, 1920
• Professor John Taylor Shaw of Oberlin, who was a professor at Yankton College when the school was young, made a gift to the college of a valuable collection of books from his library. Prof. Shaw, in recent months, has also sent a number of valuable letters and documents bearing on early years of the college.
• The municipal band last evening played its last concert before going to the State Fair at Huron. Members of the band wore the new dark uniforms secured for the trip, and the audience of Yankton people acting as critics passed favorably on their music and their uniforms as representative of Yankton at this state gathering.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, September 11, 1945
• Yankton needs permanent fair ground and grand-stand facilities where such events as Midwest Farmer Day, 4-H Achievement Day, rodeos, racing meetings and similar attractions might be held, speakers declared at an informal gathering of business men held last night in the dining room at Hotel Charles Gurney.
• Entering the Bishop Marty Memorial Chapel in solemn procession, the student body and faculty of Mount Marty junior college and high school, and the pupils of the model school assembled on Monday morning, Sept. 19, at nine o’clock for the official opening high mass of the scholastic year. The Reverend Henry Huber, O.S.B., chaplain at the college, was the celebrant of the mass.
50 Years Ago
Friday, September 11, 1970
• Yankton has been assured federal funds for library building purposes, and plans and procedures for the proposed new facility here occupied the Yankton Library Board of Trustees at its monthly meeting held Wednesday.
• The Niobrara River in Nebraska is one of 47 rivers in 24 states listed by the departments of interior and agriculture as possible additions to the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System.
25 Years Ago
Monday, September 11, 1995
• Nebraska star running back Lawrence Phillips, who scored four touchdowns in Saturday’s game, was dismissed from the football team Sunday after allegedly beating up his former girlfriend.
• The Yankton Gazelles survived 16-31 shooting from the free throw line, 16-56 shooting from the field and a fourth quarter Huron rally to defeat the Tigers 48-44 in overtime Saturday night at the YHS gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.