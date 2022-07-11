After months of preparation and planning, Yankton College will host the official ribbon cutting ceremony for the Joseph and Sarah Wood Ward Alumni & Educational Center of Yankton College on July 14 during the Yankton College 2022 All-Class Reunion.
Festivities begin at 2 p.m. at the foot of the grand staircase of the Mead Cultural Education Center. The public is invited to attend.
The ceremony marks the official grand opening of the Dr. B. Joan Neubauer Administrative Office of Yankton College, the Yankton College Archives Room and the Ward Conference Room on the third floor of the Mead. Tours of the third-floor displays, featuring the history of Yankton College and Joseph Ward, will follow the ribbon cutting and light refreshments will be available.
“This is an exciting event that we’ve been looking forward to for a long time,” said Leah Berry, executive director of Yankton College. “It will showcase the progress that Yankton College has made over the years and we’re happy to welcome YC alumni and the general public to our new home.”
