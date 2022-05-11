Nebraska District 40 Finalists Set

After a late surge created a change, two Knox County candidates emerged from Tuesday’s primary for the Nebraska District 40 Legislature seat and will face off in the November election.
District 40 covers north-central and northeast Nebraska. The district includes Antelope, Cedar, Dixon, Holt, Knox and Pierce counties.
Barry DeKay of Verdigre took the top spot in the non-partisan primary with 4,426 votes. He will be joined by Keith Kube of Crofton, whose 3,176 votes edged Mark Patefield of Laurel with 3,163 for the second and final spot in the general election.
The final candidate, Robert Johnston of Clearwater, received 1,621 votes.
A new District 40 senator is guaranteed as incumbent Tim Gragert of Creighton, also a Knox County resident, chose not to run for re-election.
Kube, who has previously qualified for the general election, trailed in Tuesday’s early ballot counting. However, he pulled within a handful of votes of Patefield with only Holt County remaining to be counted.
In Holt County, Kube outpolled Patefield 521-326 to secure the second seat in the general election.
The Nebraska Secretary of State’s website posted final results around 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Knox, Cedar and Dixon counties are among the Nebraska counties using all-mail balloting.
The following is the breakdown of their District 40 voting, according to the Secretary of State’s website.
• ANTELOPE: Johnston 747, Kube 453, DeKay 286, Patefield 144;
• CEDAR: Patefield 1,408, Kube 795, DeKay 577, Johnston 144;
• DIXON: Patefield 565, Kube 361, DeKay 227, Johnston 129;
• HOLT: DeKay 1,572, Kube 521, Patefield 326, Johnston 309;
• KNOX: DeKay 1,598, Kube 780, Patefield 447, Johnston 195;
• PIERCE: Kube 266, Patefield 173, DeKay 166, Johnston 97.
Tuesday’s primary also decided a number of state, county and local races and ballot measures. Primary election winners and uncontested candidates advance to the November general election.
Nebraska will hold a June 28 special election for the state’s U.S. House seat from the First District. Former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry resigned after being convicted of felonies connected to an FBI probe of illegal campaign contributions.
