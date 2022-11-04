The 26th annual Yankton Community Holiday Feast, a free holiday meal for the public, is from 4:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Calvary Baptist Church, 2407 Broadway, Yankton.
Community members are needed to make the holiday feast a success. You are asked to volunteer, donate or attend the dinner. Donations of turkey, dressing, pies and cash are needed. Volunteers to work at the feast are also needed. Contact Donna Madson at 605-760-3170 for more information.
