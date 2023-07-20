100 Years Ago
Saturday, July 21, 1923
• Another $20,000 has been paid by the Meridian Highway Bridge company on the contract for steel for the superstructure of its bridge over the Missouri River at Yankton. This is the fourth of the payments agreed upon as the rolling of the steel progressed. It makes a total of $120,000 now paid in. There is just one more such check to go, another $20,000 due August 15.
• George Braughman was seriously poisoned at Lake Andes, on a fishing trip, and has been laid up since. He has not been able to walk for a week. The trouble is believed to be due to poison ivy, or something similar, in the water of the lake.
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 21, 1948
• Yankton cars which will join the caravan to Fort Randall tomorrow for “Open House Day,” and persons without cars who desire to go, are urged to be on Fourth street between Walnut and Broadway promptly not later than 10:00 a.m. The cars are to line up on the north side of Fourth, heading west. Some 220 car owners have so far indicated they will drive, but quite a few more are expected to show up.
• Telephone service in the eastern half of Volin as well as to the rural lines east of Volin was interrupted on Saturday when an underground cable carrying 204 lines was broken by an excavating machine while digging a trench from the bank to a water main.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, July 21, 1973
• Five young Yankton athletes are in Billings, Mont., this weekend for Regional Jr. Olympic track and swimming competition. They earned spots in the event with wins in state competition at Freeman earlier this summer. The Yankton athletes are Chad Nelson, Roxann Baumfalk, Joan Light, Chip Light and Stephanie Iverson.
• For its eighth consecutive year the Black Hills Chamber Music Society Summer Festival Orchestra will present three concerts during its season, July 14-27. Area residents participating include Mr. and Mrs. J. Laiten Weed, David Elder and Maureen McClain of Yankton, Mrs. Margaret DeVilbiss, and Usher Abell of Vermillion.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 21, 1998
• An Arizona firm has been hired to study the way the City of Yankton’s employee structure is established and present some proposed changes to the Yankton City Commission. Last week the City Commission approved paying Public Sector Personnel Consultants from Scottsdale, Ariz., $33,000 to conduct the study.
• People required to work in Monday’s oppressive heat and humidity in Nebraska also were required to drink plenty of liquids and take plenty of breaks. Workers were provided Gatorade and water while those with medical conditions were excused from working outside. Many construction workers did not have to worry about coping with the weather as road projects were at a standstill because it has been too hot to pour concrete.
