Aug. 29 will mark three years since the Yankton City Commission unanimously voted to enact Yankton Tax Increment District (TID) No. 9 to help in the revitalization of the Yankton Mall.
The centerpiece of the proposal was a 68-room Fairfield Inn & Suites to be built on the south side of the mall’s parking lot, with tax revenues being used to help with façade improvements on the adjacent mall.
Needless to say, there is noticeable lack of a Fairfield Inn & Suites of any size on the partially developed land three years after the TID was approved. Changes in vision, changes in developers, financing issues and the economic realities of a global pandemic have all severely impacted the hotel’s timeline.
However, the project isn’t dead yet. A new development team is confident that work will be able to begin soon and that Yankton will have a new lodging option by next fall.
Yankton Community & Economic Development Director Dave Mingo told the Press & Dakotan another developer is preparing to take on the project.
“Slowey Management is in the process of acquiring that property and that project,” Mingo said. “Of course, the COVID-19 situation has slowed them down a little bit; otherwise they’d be further along. … The hospitality industry is currently battling lots of challenges that are economically far worse than the Great Depression or 9/11, and that’s had a pretty big impact on their timeline, getting the transition made and getting the project going.”
Tim Rutjes, managing member of Slowey Management and SRK Development of Yankton, told the Press & Dakotan that details are being worked out to take on the project.
“We’re still trying to work out the deal to kind of take over the agreements for the developer who got started with it,” he said. “He’s going to remain a partner. We’re working through the franchise license right now, and that’s done.”
He said that construction could be getting underway once again this fall.
“I’m hoping within the next 30 days, I would think we would have all of this wrapped up,” he said. “If possible, we’d like to get the building somewhat enclosed by the time it gets too cold here. We’re going to have to push them a little bit to give us everything we need.”
Dirt work had commenced on the property late in 2017 and came to a halt soon after when winter snow arrived with an expectation of picking up construction again the following spring and finishing late in 2018. However, financing issues pushed the project back another year.
In August 2019, the Press & Dakotan reported that, according to Nightcap Management —which was working on the project at the time — further delays were incurred when Marriott had explored re-visioning the property as a 100-room Fairfield Inn & Suites/ TownPlace Suites property. This was seen as too large for the Yankton area and the project reverted to a 72-room Fairfield Inn & Suites with 15 suites, an indoor pool, guest laundry, a fitness room, meeting space and a breakfast area. Work was slated for the fall under the developer name Frontier Lodging of Yankton, but the site has stayed largely as is.
Rutjes said that reality of the COVID-19 pandemic has loomed over the project since the construction season dawned on the region.
“It’s an incredibly difficult environment for hospitality just in general,” he said. “We have that force working against us and it takes away some of the flexibility we’d normally have.”
He said he is confident that the hotel will be up and running by next fall.
“If everything meets expectations, I would feel fairly confident that by October 2021, we’d be looking at an open date,” he said.
If for some reason the project ultimately falls through, however, Mingo said that taxpayers still won’t be on the hook for the TID.
“The TID is totally protected as far as the community is concerned,” he said. “The community isn’t going to be paying any TID proceeds out to the Yankton Mall/Dial (Properties) until there’s proceeds coming in. It’s performance-based … if it never generates any proceeds, there will never be any increment paid out, but once it starts generating proceeds, there’s a cap on the increment that can be paid to Dial for their façade improvements.”
He added that the Yankton Mall has been working on many of the façade improvements over the last couple of years.
“They’ve already made a substantial amount of those improvements,” he said. “They’re waiting for that increment to be created and paid out, but there was no city financing. It was all privately financed and it’s all performance-based.”
Mingo said, ultimately, the city is ready to see the hotel project finally make substantial progress.
“We’ve all been waiting, hopeful, excited and disappointed,” he said. “We’ve kind of run the full range of emotions on the project and I’m just happy that we’ve got somebody locally involved at this point and we’re looking forward to them getting it done.”
