The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for rural parts of south-central Nebraska on Monday after up to 8 inches of rain fell in the region overnight.
The weather service issued the warning for parts of Adams, Kearney, Buffalo and Hall counties, reporting that roads in some low-lying areas were covered by floodwaters and impassable early Monday morning. At least one house, near Kenesaw, has been affected by the floodefloodingd, the service said.
Meanwhile, the Yankton area received occasionally heavy doses of rain Sunday morning and Monday morning, but with no flooding issues. Unofficially, Yankton recorded .39 of rain Sunday and 1.66 inches of rain Monday.
Heavy rain that began Sunday into early Monday dropped between 2 to 5 inches (5 to 12.7 centimeters) across parts of Nebraska, with the hardest-hit areas receiving 7 to 8 inches (17.8 to 20.3 centimeters), the service said. Other parts of the state, like Omaha, saw lesser amounts.
The heavy rain pushed some creeks and streams out of their banks, and flooding had occurred or was expected in low-lying parts of Gibbon, Shelton, Kenesaw, Heartwell and Prosser, the service said.
Much of the southeastern quadrant of Nebraska remained under a flash flood watch until Monday night. Cities under the watch included Columbus, Seward, Lincoln, Plattsmouth, Nebraska City, Crete, Beatrice, Tecumseh and Falls City.
The weather service also reported that a weak tornado hit a rural area about 20 miles southeast of Hastings on Sunday evening, knocking five to 10 parked train cars off a track. No injuries were reported.
