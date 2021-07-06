Roger Dietrich, a well-known birder with decades of experience capturing vivid photos of all kinds of wildlife, will discuss his knowledge of and passion for wildlife photography on Tuesday, July 13, at the Yankton Community Library, 515 Walnut Street. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. in the library meeting room.
Born and raised in South Dakota, Dietrich has been an active amateur photographer for a number of years. When he got his first digital camera, he got back into photography and has combined the two hobbies since then. Dietrich enjoys birding in the area and also traveling to other locations around the country. He is a member of the South Dakota Ornithological Union, Dakota Birders, and the American Birding Association.
This program is free and pre-registration is not required.
Dietrich’s work can be found on his Flickr website, at https://www.flickr.com/photos/dietrichroger/.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
