HARTINGTON, Neb. — An open house with a blessing and ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned to celebrate the completed renovation of the Avera Medical Group (AMG) Hartington clinic located at 405 W. Darlene Street. The open house will take place from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, with the short ceremony at 4 p.m. Light snacks and refreshments will be served.
The renovation of the AMG Hartington clinic aligns with our vision and mission for clinical excellence. It includes expanded bathrooms, exam rooms and lab space in order to enhance patient comfort, maximize patient safety and optimize the patient experience.
