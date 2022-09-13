Area Author’s Book On Unsolved SD Cases Hits Shelves

A local author’s book intended to remind the public about unsolved cases of missing and murdered individuals, in efforts to bring hope to victims’ families and possibly generate new leads for investigators, has hit the book shelves.
Chris Wevik of Beresford recently published her true crime book, “Someone Knows: Highlighting South Dakota’s Cold Cases,” a case description of 52 missing persons and deaths that have gone unsolved, some since as early as 1969.
The Press & Dakotan wrote about the book last year, while Wevik was still researching cases. Since then, the overwhelming numbers of unsolved cases she found prompted Wevik to stop researching and start writing.
“Most of the stories in my book have the family’s involvement and blessing,” Wevik said. “When you add that personal connection to the victims’ stories, it makes them more real to the readers, and the whole point of the book is to keep these names and these cases out there, keep people talking and keep people remembering about them and, hopefully, generate some leads.”
Wevik noted a report last year by the Press & Dakotan in which federal investigators announced a $15,000 reward in the 1992 death of Tammy Haas of Yankton. The announcement was made on what would have been Haas’ 48th birthday.
“I remember, there was a press conference on (the) Tammy Haas (case) and they talked about how leads had come in after her grave was vandalized,” Wevik said. “I remember the investigator saying, ‘Whenever there’s an anniversary of a death or disappearance, and a newspaper or a television station or somebody in the media posts about that anniversary, brings it up again, invariably, we will get more leads.’”
Haas was reported missing after a party during homecoming week in 1992 and later found dead in a ravine near Crofton’s Lakeview Golf Course. Her then-boyfriend, Eric Stukel, was tried and acquitted in connection with her death. Since then, no new evidence has emerged, and no witnesses have come forward.
Haas’ mother, Nancy Haas, a friend of Wevik’s, is still seeking closure. Wevik has included Tammy’s story in the book.
“She’s a good friend,” Wevik said. “That has fostered in me this sense of wanting to help.”
Also, Wevik added, the 1984 death of a former classmate, Jon Rice’s, and the 2002 murder of a friend’s daughter, Dana Adamson of Centerville, remain open.
Though not everyone appreciates the value of bringing up old cold cases, reminding people of the important dates could help solve them one day, Wevik said.
“I’m hoping that someone who knows something will read my book,” she said. “I want all the readers in South Dakota, anyone who’s involved with the cases, any of the towns, where these cases occurred, I want to get people talking. But, the thing that I’m most interested in is maybe triggering somebody’s conscience.”
This month marks the 30th anniversary of Haas’ death, Wevik said, adding that there are a total of 11 anniversaries of missing or murdered persons in her book in September alone.
“The whole point of this is to mark those gaps and disappearances and try to get some attention on these cases,” she said. “My whole goal in doing this was to help the families.”
Wevik said she began her research after hearing former South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley say there were 30 unsolved cases of missing and murdered persons in the state.
“I thought, ‘Well, 30 cases, that would be kind of an interesting book,’” Wevik said. “I contacted their office, and I told him what I was working on. They came back and said, ‘We have no reservations with this project. Good luck, but we don’t have a list of names or anything.’”
As she prepared to begin her research, Wevik said she asked herself, “How do they know there’s 30 if they don’t have a list?”
“First, I found 17 cases. Then, I found 33. Then, I found 57. By last summer, I had found 83,” she said. “Over the winter, I was up to over 155, 74% of which are Native American.”
The realization dawned on Wevik that releasing the information was important, and she made it her priority.
“I just decided to publish what I could, the cases that I had enough information to include in the book,” she said. “I’ll work on a second book if I find enough cases to complete a second book.”
It is Wevik’s hope that one or more of the cases in the book will be solved, she said.
“In the meantime, these people whose loved ones are either missing or murdered, see this book as hope, because they know that it’s getting their loved ones name out there,” she said.
Part of the new book’s proceeds are donated to support the South Dakota Network Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault, and the Red Ribbon Skirt Society in Rapid City, a branch of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW).
“I feel I’ve gotten to know these families, and this is something I can do to help,” Wevik said. “This is a way for me to give back and make a difference.”
For more information, visit https://christinemagerwevik.com/
