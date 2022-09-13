Area Author’s Book On Unsolved SD Cases Hits Shelves

“Someone Knows: Highlighting South Dakota’s Cold Cases,”by Chris Wevik of Beresford is now available to purchase. The book delves into 52 unsolved cases of missing or murdered individuals, some going back more than 50 years. The true crime book also includes a chapter about the 1992 death of Tammy Haas of Yankton.

 Courtesy Photo

A local author’s book intended to remind the public about unsolved cases of missing and murdered individuals, in efforts to bring hope to victims’ families and possibly generate new leads for investigators, has hit the book shelves.

Chris Wevik of Beresford recently published her true crime book, “Someone Knows: Highlighting South Dakota’s Cold Cases,” a case description of 52 missing persons and deaths that have gone unsolved, some since as early as 1969.

