100 Years Ago
Friday, May 27, 1921
• Automobile thieves were busy in Yankton again last night, stealing the Overland sedan belonging to J.W. Jury while it stood in front of the Jury home on Locust street, and this forenoon it was found by Chief of Police Thomas at a point on the Douglas avenue road about a mile north of the city, standing almost in the middle of the road. But it had been completely ruined by fire.
• Strawberries are ripe in Yankton. Gust Rundquist, living on Picotte street, is the first one to report it this year, having harvested a quart of the luscious fruit from his patch today. This is probably a record.
75 Years Ago
Monday, May 27, 1946
• The sixtieth annual convention of the South Dakota State Pharmaceutical association was off to a good start here this morning with about 90 visitors registered by the time the first business sessions opened. Fine weather was expected to be a boon to participation in sports activities and relaxation this afternoon at the Yankton Country Club, where a golf tournament will be held.
• Train and post office schedules in Yankton were back to normal today following the settlement of the railroad strike Saturday, and the Railway express Agency office was back in full swing handling the first heavy load of express freight coming into the city since the rail walkout last Thursday.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, May 27, 1971
• Yankton College boasts two sports figures, each leading the nation in their particular talent. Les “J.J.” Goodman led the nation in the NAIA collegiate division in rushing yardage with a phenomenal 1747 yards gain for the 1970 season. Steve Henry is the top batter in the NAIA national statistic with an outstanding batting average of .558 for the 1971 baseball season with the Greyhounds.
• With Barbara Bates Gunderson of Rapid City as speaker, Yankton Senior High School will be graduating a class of 246 seniors at commencement exercises slated for Friday evening this week, May 28, at Nash Gym.
25 Years Ago
Monday, May 27, 1996
• No paper
