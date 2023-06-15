A local library has plans to make some accessibility updates, but not before checking with the individuals most affected.
The Yankton Community Library (YCL) has received a $20,000 grant through the American Library Association’s (ALA) Libraries Transforming Communities: Accessible Small and Rural Communities program.
“One of the goals that this grant seeks to help libraries nationwide with is to engage in the disability justice model (associated with) the phrase ‘nothing about us without us,’” YCL Library Assistant Kelly O’Dea told the Press & Dakotan. “So, it’s not just a group of able-bodied individuals thinking they understand what — specifically, in this case — the physical disability community needs.”
In the first round of awards, YCL was one of 240 libraries selected across the United States and its territories, she said. O’Dea and Library Assistants Tahlia Reynolds and Lizz Nedved worked on the grant application together and will plan any subsequent promotional material associated with the grant.
“I think what’s unique about this grant is that we have to host community conversations to talk to the intended beneficiaries,” O’Dea said. “We’ll hold these conversations in August — date to be determined — and then after that, depending on the feedback from the community that we’re trying to assist with this project, we can look at adjusting the project.”
The grant requires that the library host at least one community conversation. What that might look like is flexible, she said.
“We are planning to host at least two larger conversations, particularly, one during regular transit hours so that those who need that as a means to get to the library have that option,” she said. “Then, we’re also looking for a weekend time for those who may be working during the week, so we can get as much feedback as possible.”
The proposed accessibility updates involve installing automatic doors at the library’s main, east-facing, entrance, as well as increasing the size of its accessible restroom and relocating its door, she said.
The restroom in question is located at the end of a short, narrow recess.
“A lot of staff have noticed people who use mobility devices specifically having issues navigating the entryway, and there’s not a lot of space once you get in there,” O’Dea said.
The proposed plan is to remove the wall between the recess and the restroom and to install a large door off the library’s wider main corridor.
Staff have also seen library patrons with mobility devices, as well as walkers or strollers, struggle to enter through the main doors, she said.
“The (west) doors are automated, which is nice because it’s next to the parking lot,” O’Dea said. “But, we have a lot of people who come in through our main entrance as well. So, it would be nice to have an automated set over there for them, too.”
Also, some of the library’s disabled patrons simply prefer using the east door, she said.
Library staff is also open to other suggestions to improve physical accessibility, said YCL Director Dana Schmidt.
“(With) the community conversations that we’re planning to have in August, we’re hoping to get some smaller tidbits of things that we can do around the library to make it more accessible,” she said. “That is, something that we can within our budget afford to do to add other elements to our space that are more friendly for those with physical disabilities.”
To reach more of its intended audience for the community conversations, YCL is partnering South Dakota Rehabilitation Services.
“The city’s mission is to provide exemplary experiences, services and spaces that create opportunities for everyone to learn, engage and thrive,” Schmidt said. “That’s what we’re all about, and I think this is just one step in that direction.”
