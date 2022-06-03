The Board of City Commissioners is seeking Yankton residents to fill an opening on the following City of Yankton Advisory Boards and Commissions.
The openings for 2022 include:
• One vacancy on the Yankton Housing and Redevelopment Commission (complete term 2024).
Anyone who is interested in filling the opening should submit a letter of interest to the Mayor and Board of City Commissioners including your reason for wanting to serve on the respective board or commission.
Anyone who is interested in filling one of the openings should submit an email letter to commission@cityofyankton.org including your reason for wanting to serve on the respective board or commission.
The deadline for these inquires is June 27, 2022.
