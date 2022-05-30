The June 3 “Feed Your Mind” event at Yankton’s Mead Cultural Education Center will feature Doug de Shazer from the Lewis and Clark Pulley Museum in Crofton, Nebraska. He will speak at noon about hay farming in the early days in South Dakota. He will also be showing some of the farm equipment used.
“Feed Your Mind” events are planned for the first Friday of every month and are always free and open to the public.
Museum hours starting May 28 are weekdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and weekends noon-4 p.m. For more information call 605-665-3898 or visit Meadbuilding.org. The Mead Cultural Education Center is located at 82 Mickelson Drive in Yankton.
