Incidents
• A report was received at 3:51 p.m. Friday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 7:14 p.m. Friday of a protection order violation on W. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 9:05 p.m. Friday of a domestic incident on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 1:54 p.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on W. 30th St.
• A report was received at 11:08 a.m. Sunday of a domestic incident in Yankton.
• A report was received at 2:54 a.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on E. Francis St.
• A report was received at 9:11 a.m. Monday of theft on Picotte St.
• A report was received at 3:27 p.m. Monday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 7:01 p.m. Monday of a tree on a powerline on Pine St.
• A report was received at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday of the theft of a case of beer on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 10:08 a.m. Tuesday of the theft of a park bench on W. 5th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:52 a.m. Monday of theft off of Chris Rd. in Mission Hill.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:56 a.m. Monday of a domestic incident on Aurora St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 12:18 p.m. Monday of theft from behind a business off of Highway 52.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 2:27 p.m. Monday of a domestic incident off of 298th St. near Lesterville.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 4:18 p.m. Monday of theft off of 306th St.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.