LINCOLN, Neb. — October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month (DSAM). It is a time to celebrate individuals with Down syndrome and spread awareness that these individuals have unique talents. This month also advocates for acceptance, understanding, and helping people with Down syndrome live better lives in communities across Nebraska.
People with Down syndrome are more alike than different. They can drive, go to work, attend college, and be active members of society. They achieve these milestones in life at their own unique pace and sometimes with the benefit of support. They have dreams and goals just like everyone else and can live a rich and fulfilling life as we see continued increases in integration into the community, school, workforce, and recreational activities.
Down syndrome is a naturally occurring chromosomal condition that has always been a part of the human species. It occurs when an individual is born with a full or partial extra copy of chromosome 21. There are three types of Down syndrome: trisomy 21 accounts for 95% of cases, translocation accounts for about 4%, and mosaicism accounts for about 1%. Approximately 6,000 babies are born in the United States with Down syndrome each year.
“It is important to increase awareness and build a community of acceptance and inclusion for people with Down syndrome,” said Tony Green, the Director of the Division of Developmental Disabilities. “As a result, they will flourish as active, contributing, and valued members of their community.”
Advocacy is a powerful way to influence change and make individual voices heard. By sharing success stories from the lives of individuals, friends, or family members, a brighter future can be ensured for all individuals with Down syndrome. A supportive and encouraging education, a loving and stimulating home environment, and quality health care can enable people with Down syndrome to live fulfilling and productive lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.