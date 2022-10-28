LINCOLN, Neb. — October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month (DSAM). It is a time to celebrate individuals with Down syndrome and spread awareness that these individuals have unique talents. This month also advocates for acceptance, understanding, and helping people with Down syndrome live better lives in communities across Nebraska.

People with Down syndrome are more alike than different. They can drive, go to work, attend college, and be active members of society. They achieve these milestones in life at their own unique pace and sometimes with the benefit of support. They have dreams and goals just like everyone else and can live a rich and fulfilling life as we see continued increases in integration into the community, school, workforce, and recreational activities.

