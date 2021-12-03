100 Years Ago
Sunday, December 4, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, December 4, 1946
• Three contributions from Yankton organizations this week added another $170 to the swimming pool fund, boosting the total in the fund to date to $8,060.27. Largest contribution was one of $100 from the Yankton chapter of the American Association of University Women. The Ladies aid of Trinity Lutheran church presented a donation of $50 to the fund, and the third contribution was $20 from the student activities fund of Yankton high school.
• Remodeling of the Yankton college library, begun this September, is progressing rapidly and, unless delayed by a shortage of steel, will be completed early next spring, Robert W. Feyerharm, secretary-treasurer of the college, indicated today. Remodeling the entire area of the two floors will provide double the space for student reading rooms and increase the book stacks to a capacity of 60,000 volumes.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, December 4, 1971
• With the apprehension of two suspects, cases of windows broken with slingshots from cars in three business places have been cleared, Chief of Police James Simms said this morning. The business places involved were the Yankton Super Valu Store, Chateau Lounge and Jay Business Machines.
• If a Tripp community resident enters a hospital in his home area and doctors know his type, it’s probably because he was one of 395 who were tested Sunday for Tripp’s Walking Blood Bank, according to Dr. Eric H. Mueller. The typing, to determine which of eight possible blood groups the individuals belong to, is to produce an up-to-date blood donor list to be made available to churches and neighboring community hospitals.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, December 4, 1996
• Nelson Stone will blast off the 1996 series of Bach’s Lunch mini-concerts with his bagpipes. The annual event has been providing a nice break in the workday since 1984 with three weekly mini-concerts in December. Concerts this year showcase local talent from Yankton, Vermillion and Blair, Neb.
• Mount Marty College honored MMC alumni Elizabeth Christensen, Rapid City, and Tim Dingman, Wagner, at the annual Homecoming Banquet on Friday, Nov. 22. Christensen was inducted into the MMC Business Hall of Fame, and Dingman was named the 1996 MMC Young Alumni.
