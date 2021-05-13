Here is the monthly schedule for area driver’s license examinations in the area. File application at least one hour in advance of scheduled closing hours if you wish to complete examination on the same day. For more information, call (800) 952-3696 or visit www.state.sd.us/dps/dl
• Armour — 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., second and third Thursday, Courthouse, 706 Braddock.
• Center/Knox Co. (Neb.) — 8:30-4 p.m. every Friday (closed noon-1 p.m.), County Courthouse, 206 Main St.
• Elk Point — 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., first and third Wednesday, Courthouse basement, 209 East Main St.
• Hartington/Cedar Co. (Neb.) — 9:15 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. every Thursday (closed noon-1 p.m.), County Courthouse, 101 S. Broadway.
• North Sioux City — 8:45 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; second, fourth and fifth Wednesdays, Community Center, 205 Sodrac Drive.
• Parker — 8 a.m.-5 p.m., first Tuesday, Courthouse basement, 400 South Main Street.
• Vermillion — 7 a.m.-5 p.m. every Thursday, 11 E. Cherry St.
• Wagner — 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., first and fourth Thursday, City Hall, 60 Main Ave. SE
• Yankton — 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 3113 Spruce, Ste. 109 (Kanner Bldg).
