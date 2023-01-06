100 Years Ago
Sunday, January 7, 1923
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, January 7, 1948
• Two husbands at the University of South Dakota who will be able to discuss work-a-day problems with their understanding wives are Bill Heuermann and Lloyd Tinkle. They are law students who are candidates for degrees next semester, and, so are their wives. In fact, they attend some classes together in the University law school. The two couples have about half their classes together and they say it’s a big help to discuss classwork and cases with one another.
• For a short quarter of an hour Tuesday afternoon the corner of Fourth and Walnut streets in front of Dupic service station took on the appearance of a rodeo as a Fairfax trucker and passers-by struggled to recapture an irate calf which had fallen out of a cattle truck when an end gate slipped out.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, January 7, 1973
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, January 7, 1998
• Yankton County commissioners unanimously agreed that Ken Henseler was the man to guide the five-member board in 1998. He was voted the commission’s new chairman, replacing Jerry Bienert in the post.
• The Yankton Housing and Redevelopment Commission (YHRC) is ready to show the public its finished house at 714 Mulberry. Luken Construction of Yankton is nearly finished with the 1,100 square foot, two-story house that is currently up for sale. This is the second house that the Lukens have built for the YHRC’s Single Family Entry Level Housing Project.
