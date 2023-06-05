FREEMAN — Interested parties are invited to a picnic to help celebrate the 150th anniversary of the arrival of the first Germans from Russia to Dakota in 1873. The potluck picnic will be 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at Lions Park located a block west of Main Street in Freeman. SoDak Stamm will supply drinks, tableware, taverns, and root beer or root beer floats for dessert. People are asked to bring other items to share for the potluck.

This is one of several events planned for this year by SoDak Stamm chapter of the Germans from Russia Heritage Society.

