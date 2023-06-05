FREEMAN — Interested parties are invited to a picnic to help celebrate the 150th anniversary of the arrival of the first Germans from Russia to Dakota in 1873. The potluck picnic will be 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at Lions Park located a block west of Main Street in Freeman. SoDak Stamm will supply drinks, tableware, taverns, and root beer or root beer floats for dessert. People are asked to bring other items to share for the potluck.
This is one of several events planned for this year by SoDak Stamm chapter of the Germans from Russia Heritage Society.
Following a time of food and fellowship at the park, a program will be touring the Heritage Hall Museum located on the Freeman Academy campus. The museum is staying open that evening especially for our group and a special low rate will be charged.
If you’ve never toured this museum before or even if you have, come and see the new displays. The museum features many items that reflect the rural heritage of the region. Heritage Hall also highlights one of the finest collections of artifacts pertaining to the Germans from Russia and their settlement on the Great Plains that you will find anywhere.
There will be displays at the following historic buildings: The Johannestal Reformed Church, a one room country school, old fashioned summer kitchen, old time blacksmith shop, WPA outhouse, the old Bethel Mennonite Church and the unique Deckert home which is a magnificent example of a German/Russian home complete with a Russian oven in the center of the house.
After the picnic at the park, everyone is free to take their time strolling through the museum and you will be free to come and go as you wish.
Members of SoDak Stamm will have a short business meeting after touring at the old Johannestal Church to make plans for the Menno Fourth of July parade and our Heritage Camp in July.
For more information, you may call 605-212-9011.
